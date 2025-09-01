Area’s most veteran high school principal credits staff, students

That high ranking is also regularly reflected in the annual report card by Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, but Martin deflects credit for such recognitions and instead points to his teachers and students for the high school’s long run at the top.

His longevity at the same high school is “because of the kids and the staff.”

“I know every school says they are different and that they are a family culture and all those buzz words and cliches, but here it is really true,” said Martin of the 900-student high school which includes grades 9-12.

“We have special kids and a special staff and that’s why I stay.”

Ross Schools Superintendent William Rice, who is now in his second year at the rural suburban district of 2,800 students, is grateful for Martin’s veteran status.

“His long tenure reflects not only his commitment but also the lasting positive impact he has had on generations of Ross graduates,” said Rice.

“His leadership is marked by high expectations along with genuine care for students, ensuring they are supported both academically and emotionally. And Mr. Martin’s deep love for his job and the Ross community shines through in the relationships he has built with families, staff, and students alike.”

Martin and his wife, who is a teacher at Ross’ Elda Elementary, have school-age children all of which he said helps him as a principal.

Ross High School math teacher Jennifer Harrison has taught at the high school for nearly two decades and said there is no mystery about the secrets to Martin’s long record of success.

“I think he is just very approachable,” said Harrison. “He is very caring and he loves his staff and he loves his students.”

She said Martin’s leadership style has many features all anchored by a genuine love for those he leads.

“He makes sure the staff and students all know how much he cares for us and loves us. And he says that a lot. At every graduation speech he says ‘I love you all.’”

“He is very personable,” she said. “And his long record is helpful to a teacher.”

Martin said he and staffers take a low-key approach to the annual accolades for the school.

“In terms of celebrating, we don’t really spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back. No ceremonies or banners. We share the news with our students, friends, and community and then get back to work.”