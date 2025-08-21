Ross HS again ranks highest in Butler County on report, is in top 19% nationally

This is the 6th year in a row Ross has been in the top spot; It is in the top 17% of Ohio public high schools.
For the sixth straight year Ross High School is the highest ranked among all of Butler County’s public 9-12 schools, according to a recent national review. FILE

By Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
For the sixth straight year Ross High School is the highest ranked among all of Butler County’s public 9-12 schools, according to a recent national review.

The high school in rural Ross Twp. was listed by the U.S. News & World Report’s annual analysis of American public high schools as the tops in the county and 116th highest ranked among Ohio’s 715 public high schools.

In recent years, Ross Schools has been consistently rated the highest performing school system by the state report card among Butler County’s 10 public school districts.

The high school’s ranking in Ohio was 91st in last year’s review by the news magazine.

This year’s rating has Ross in the top 17% of Ohio public high schools and the upper 19% nationally.

Brian Martin, principal of Ross High School, credited a culture of academic success created by students, teachers, district officials and school families.

“We talk a lot with our staff and students about what it means to be a part of Ross High School. The phrase ‘We Do What We Do’ has become a mantra for us,” Martin said.

“It means that there is a standard of excellence that everyone bears a shared responsibility to help maintain. That has led to a culture of success here that manifests itself through phenomenal staff, students and community members,” said Martin, who has led the 900-student 9-12 school since 2010.

Dr. Bill Rice is the leader of Butler County’s most academically successful school district. In May 2025, he wrapped up his first year as superintendent of Ross Schools and said one of this school year’s most significant accomplishments was working toward strengthening community ties. FILE

Other Butler County public high schools’ top 150 rankings include: Lakota West High School at 125th; Talawanda High School at 129 and Lakota East at 139.

In Warren County Mason High School was 13th best in Ohio with Springboro High School at 49th and Kings at 71st and Little Miami High School at 86th.

“As a public school, we are proud to serve all students and provide opportunities that prepare them for success in an ever-changing world,” said Martin, who added the school takes a low-key approach each school year when it comes to its ranking.

“In terms of celebrating, we don’t really spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back. No ceremonies or banners. We share the news with our students, friends, and community and then get back to work,” he said.

Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer