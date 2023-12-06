Amtrak plan for Cincy, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton gets first early funding

The Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 to pay for planning for each of the four routes, including the proposed service between Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati (3-C+D corridor).

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The four Ohio corridors will receive priority in future funding competitions, Brown’s office said.

The City of Hamilton has been discussing this possibility for awhile.

“The two corridors we are located on, Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland (3C+D) and the Cardinal route, have both received funding,” said Hamilton City Council Member Michael Ryan in a social media post. “This will provide $500,000 in funding for planning in each of the the corridors.”

“This is a significant achievement for us and a major step forward to get Amtrak in Hamilton. We have a lot more work to do but we are making significant progress,” he said.

Part of the planning work will include identifying capital construction projects needed to initiate or expand passenger rail service to those areas, his office said.

“Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” Sen. Brown said in a statement. “Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest.”

Amtrak officials and some local leaders have come out in strong support of creating a new intercity rail service connecting Cincinnati to Ohio’s largest cities.

Other corridors that will receive money for planning-stage work are the following: