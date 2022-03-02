American democracy is focus of events by Miami University’s Menard Family Center

At 5:30 p.m. March 15, the Menard Family Center and the Department of Political Science are proud to present former U.S. Ambassador Ira Shapiro, who will give the 2022 Darrell West Lecture in American Politics entitled “Facing the Challenges to American Democracy: The Senate’s Decisive Role.” This event will take place in the Armstrong Student Center on Miami’s Oxford Campus. A streaming option is available.

At 7 p.m. March 28, Professor William Howell, director of the Center for Effective Government at the University of Chicago and co-author of Presidents, Populism and the Crisis of Democracy (2020), will present a lecture entitled “The Crisis of American Democracy.” This event will take place in the Armstrong Student Center on Miami’s Oxford Campus. A streaming option is available.

To obtain streaming links and to learn more about the Menard Family Center’s events throughout the spring, email MenardFamilyCenter@MiamiOH.edu or visit MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events.