Amended bill would legalize at-home July 4 fireworks in Ohio

Fireworks would be legal in Ohio around July 4, if local governments opted to allow them, under an amendment added Wednesday to state legislation proposing to legalize fireworks year-round.
During the second hearing for Senate Bill 72, the Senate’s Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee listened to testimony, and adopted an amendment that would allow local jurisdictions to enact the fireworks laws.
Currently, Ohioans can purchase fireworks, but can’t possess or discharge them within the state. Illegal possession or discharge of fireworks is a first-degree misdemeanor carrying up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail for first offenses.
A version of the bill ― House Bill 253 ― passed in the Ohio House in June, and would make it legal for people to set off consumer grade fireworks on their own property at anytime of day year-round. The measure passed in the House 77-17.
But during Wednesday’s hearing, state Sen. Dave Burke, R-Marysville, introduced an amendment, which the committee adopted. Burke’s amendment would limit the use of consumer-grade fireworks to a maximum of three days a year ― July 3,4 and 5. It would also localize fireworks laws, allowing the jurisdictions to decide whether or not to legalize pyrotechnics, and better enforce the rules.
During the hearing, Anthony S. Anselmo, a Columbus resident opposed to legalizing year-round use of fireworks, asked lawmakers to vote down the measure. Hearing fireworks explode is a health issue for people with PTSD and other conditions, and pets, he said. It also puts a strain on first responders and hospitals because they have respond to fireworks injuries, Anselmo said.
“What about my rights?” he asked the senators.
It’s not clear at this time when the bill’s next hearing will be or when it will go to the senate floor. It would have to be reintroduced in the next legislative session if it doesn’t pass by the end of this year.