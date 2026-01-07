Amazon Data Center proposal in Wilmington tabled after company reps fail to answer questions

Amazon representatives at the meeting told commissioners and residents they would “get back to (them)” when asked about key details, including cooling mechanisms, generator types, noise mitigation and environmental impacts on things like water systems.

“We can get back to you with an answer on that,” one Amazon representative said multiple times when pressed for specifics about the project.

Residents like Channel Running said they were frustrated over the lack of responses. Running told the commission, “The way I see it, there is no real meaningful positive impact this center will provide myself, my kids or my community.”

Another resident said Amazon has the information residents are seeking.

“I don’t care if it’s proprietary or not. I’m a project manager, I read prints, I do construction. I know what’s there. They have the information. We deserve to know what it is if it’s going to have an impact on people’s homes and their lives,” the resident said.

Jessica Sharp, who lives about 200 feet from the proposed site, organized the Facebook group “Wilmington Residents for Responsible Development,” which now has nearly 3,000 members.

The group is demanding transparency for a project they say they knew nothing about until a couple of months ago.

“We want to know what the cooling mechanisms are going to be. What type of generators will be used? What are the impacts to traffic in and around the county?” Sharp said.

When asked if her goal is to stop the project entirely, Sharp said, “It’s not over until it’s over.”

The planning commission agreed that more time is needed to review the project before making a decision. No timeline was given for when the proposal will be brought up again.

Wilmington Residents for Responsible Development will hold a town hall at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Aging Up Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave.