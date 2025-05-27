Allegiant launches nonstop flights from CVG to Gulf Shores and Portland

The flights will arrive at Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

The new service will operate up to twice a week.

Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells said the airline is excited about connecting passengers to these destinations.

“This region has been overlooked by other carriers, and we are thrilled to open the door to new vacation options for travelers,” said Wells. “Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow our passengers to customize their dream vacation.”