I-75 rest areas in Butler County will close for a full year for replacement

The Butler County I-75 north and southbound rest areas near Monroe will be closed beginning July 7 until summer 2026 for a full replacement.

The effort is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s statewide rest area upgrade project.

After the rest area is closed for construction, the nearest facilities for southbound drivers are in Florence, Kentucky, off Interstate 71, and the nearest for northbound drivers are south of Findlay in Hancock County.

There is a rest area off U.S. 52 in New Richmond that is open.

The rest areas north of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County also are scheduled to be closed in July for replacement.

In Miami County, south of Piqua, rest areas are under construction but are scheduled to be reopened this fall.

ExploreMacKenzie River closing location at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp.

The Butler County rest areas, south of the Ohio 63 exit in Monroe, will be renovated with new buildings and larger restrooms with adult changing tables. A lobby with vending machines and regional tourism information also will be included in the renovation.

Attached and covered outdoor picnic areas and Ohio native plant landscape upgrades are included. Additional parking will be added where possible.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide rest area upgrade project in spring 2023 with plans to update 36 of Ohio’s 85 rest areas along major highways.

There are additional rest areas maintained by the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

