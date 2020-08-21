ALDI recalls bagged peaches connected to multistate salmonella outbreak

The CDC recommends throwing them away, even if some have already been eaten and nobody has gotten sick, then washing and sanitizing places where the peaches were stored.

In total, here have been 68 reported cases of salmonella across nine states, with 14 people being taken to the hospital. None of the cases have been reported in Ohio so far, but the CDC said that illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported, which on average takes 2 to 4 weeks.