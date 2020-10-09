Air Force Museum to open new exhibit on women in the Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has announced that, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment extending voting rights to women, it is opening a new exhibit titled “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow.”
The museum said in a release that the exhibit would highlight achievements in women’s civilian and military careers, including historical issues, changes in laws and attitudes and women’s contributions to the Air Force mission.
The exhibit is currently being installed in several galleries across the museum, and will be complete in early 2021. According to the release, the displays will contain artifacts used by women in the Air Force from many different eras.
“This exhibit will feature over 60 artifacts that have never been seen on public display before, including space flown objects, unique uniform items, and even a concrete duck sculpture,” said museum curator Krista Dunkman. “What I love about these artifacts is that in addition to showcasing the accomplishments of these women, they also speak to who they were as people and their immense dedication to serving the U.S. Air Force despite many challenges.”
Museum curator Jennifer Blankinship added, “Courageous women have broken barriers in all walks of life and those in the Air Force are certainly no different. It has always been important for us to tell the story of what women in the Air Force have accomplished, and it is my hope that this exhibit will inspire future generations to pursue their goals regardless of how difficult it might seem.”