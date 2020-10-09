Air Force Museum to open new exhibit on women in the Air Force

“This exhibit will feature over 60 artifacts that have never been seen on public display before, including space flown objects, unique uniform items, and even a concrete duck sculpture,” said museum curator Krista Dunkman. “What I love about these artifacts is that in addition to showcasing the accomplishments of these women, they also speak to who they were as people and their immense dedication to serving the U.S. Air Force despite many challenges.”

Museum curator Jennifer Blankinship added, “Courageous women have broken barriers in all walks of life and those in the Air Force are certainly no different. It has always been important for us to tell the story of what women in the Air Force have accomplished, and it is my hope that this exhibit will inspire future generations to pursue their goals regardless of how difficult it might seem.”