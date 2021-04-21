Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“He was the kind of guy you strived to be,” Rob Scruggs, a friend since ninth grade. “He was just happy all the time. He was always smiling. There was always this positive outcome — even if you came with something negative, it was, ‘There’s a different way of looking at it. You’ve got to look at it this way.’ "

Jewett, a RE/MAX real estate agent, stayed in contact with friends, and had a knack for encouraging people who were down, his wife and friends said. He also worked hard to encourage Hamilton’s naysayers to be more positive about the city.

Prosecution says Monroe man stabbed his roommate 5 times, but defense says he acted in self-defense

McFarland Trial

Peyton McFarland stabbed his roommate at their home in Monroe multiple times with a knife attached to a battle ax, with one strike hitting the aorta causing the fatal wound, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Jon Marshall told a jury Tuesday during trial opening statements.

But McFarland’s defense attorney says the man acted in self-defense when confronted by his much larger and angry roommate Christopher Hacker.

The 21-year old was arrested on May 31, 2020, a day after the slaying of Hacker and charged with murder and felonious assault. McFarland’s trial began Monday with jury selection in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday and that jury visited the Sands Avenue house where the stabbing happened Tuesday morning.

David Shaw to kick off 2021 RiversEdge concert series

CARSON, CA - MAY 20: Musician David Shaw of The Revivalists performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta 2017 at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.) Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez

David Shaw will kick off the 2021 RiversEdge concert series, the group announced this week. Shaw will be joined on stage by special guest Neal Francis on Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now and will range from $5 to $45.

“David Shaw is coming back. He is our first show of the year. He has a new solo project that he is putting out, and this show will be a live debut of his new solo album at RiversEdge,” said Adam Helms, director of resident services, City of Hamilton and producer of the RiversEdge Concert Series.

Shaw, a Hamilton native and a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate, has played at the concert series since its inception. He currently resides in New Orleans.

One killed in Tuesday night Hanover Twp. crash

A person was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Hamilton-Richmond Road in Hanover Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hamilton-Richmond.

Two people were flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. One has died, according to BCSO Sgt. Kim Peters.

‘She was loved by a lot of people,’ says husband of the late Anita Scott Jones

Anita Scott Jones has been involved with the American Heart Association���s Heart Walk for years. She has since had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device placed inside her to help with her heart problems. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Lyndon Lorenzo Jones and his wife were married for one week shy of 24 years. He walked alongside as she rose through the political ranks in Middletown city government, served in executive positions in the medical profession and volunteered with numerous organizations.

But after listening Tuesday as two proclamations were read, the personal comments from Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey and seeing the widespread representation from numerous Middletown organizations, Jones said he had a greater appreciation of his wife’s life.

Anita Scott Jones, the first directly elected Black woman to serve on City Council who also served as vice mayor, died April 11. She was 58.

New restaurant and games business keeping fun going at Oxford location

Employees from Signery2 install the new Church Street Social sign over the door for the business which has changed its name but keeps many of the fun events which made the former Books & Brews popular. A new menu by a new chef is the biggest change at the 107 E. Church St. location. CONTRIBUTED/BOB RATTERMAN

A new business to eat, drink and play games became official in Oxford earlier this month with a new sign over the door of the former Books & Brews franchise.

Church Street Social owner and manager Ann Kamphaus said she bought out of the franchise in January and paperwork completing the name change was just recently official.

“I listened to customers and what they wanted,” she said. “We will still have our specialty nights. We still have the games. We changed to get more merchandising to support some local, smaller businesses.”

