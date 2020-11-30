Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The fall semester, which will end for winter break in mid-December for local public schools, has been a scheduling rollercoaster.

School districts locally and across Ohio exercised their local autonomy and took widely varied approaches to how they taught their students through the first part of the 2020-21 school year.

8 recent restaurant openings and other moves in Butler and Warren counties

Raising Cane's, which opened its third Dayton-area location on July 13, 2020 in Huber Heights, is planning a fourth area location in Beavercreek and is looking to add more restaurants in the region. Credit: Staff file photo by Mark Fisher Credit: Staff file photo by Mark Fisher

Multiple restaurants have made news with openings or other moves in the past few months in Butler and Warren counties.

Here’s a look at recent stories.

Miami students leave for longer break during pandemic, won’t return until late January

Miami and its Farmer School’s John W. Altman Institute for Entrepreneurship was named earlier this month the winner of the 2020 NASDAQ Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. The award is granted annually by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC) and award is “the highest honor that a university entrepreneurship center can receive,” say Miami officials. (File Photo\Journal-News)

The coronavirus is not only impacting lives, but also area college calendars are being rearranged as never before.

Miami University ended its fall semester earlier than normal, with classes done last Friday, Nov. 20, instead of Dec. 7 as in 2019.

Miami’s spring semester is now scheduled to start Jan. 25 rather than last year’s start date of Jan. 13, according to the school’s latest updated calendar.

Hamilton manufacturer hiring while continuing changes for coronavirus safety

Fabian Schmahl, right, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America, Inc., and Aiden Lewis, show suspension components for the new Ram TRX pickup during a tour of the facility Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One of Hamilton’s largest employers is having difficulty filling nearly 60 jobs, a challenge leaders believe is caused by fears of starting a new job amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bilstein of America is a manufacturer for the automotive industry, including products such as the suspension for the new Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck, said Fabian Schmahl, the Hamilton plant’s president and CEO. He said the company has taken many steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees, even before the onset of the pandemic, including contracting with Tri-Health for an on-site plant nurse.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company installed a medical-grade air filtration system, cleaning stations for the start of every shift, staggered shifts, automated scanners for temperature checks, 3-D prints masks and what it calls its “COVID claw” for touchless contact to open doors. It has also added outdoor employee break areas and spread out plant work stations.

With volunteer chances dwindling, Lakota students sign up to help seniors

Dozens of students from Lakota’s two high schools recently fanned out across the community to do volunteer work in helping elderly residents with yard work and outside house maintenance. The program, which is coordinated through the Edge Teen Centers in Liberty and West Chester townships, is designed to help older residents who aren’t able to do such work on their properties. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Area high school students have been giving thanks around the holiday by giving back to elderly residents.

In recent days, a community outreach program by the two Lakota Edge Teen centers has seen dozens of teens help senior residents who are no longer able to do yard work and other maintenance tasks on their properties.

The volunteering students from Lakota East and Lakota West high schools were assigned homes from residents who applied for the help through the annual Edge program.

Ohio lawmakers consider lessening penalties, encouraging treatment for low-level drug offenses

Voters in several Dayton area Ohio Statehouse districts were casting ballots in this year’s general election. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

The Ohio legislature is considering a bill its bipartisan supporters say would encourage treatment and reduce penalties for drug addicts who are not also dangerous drug dealers.

Senate Bill 3, if passed, would do the following:

