Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

An armed robbery was reported at Naskars Drive-Thru, 3203 Yankee, at about 8:50 p.m. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police searched in the area with police dogs, including the Mohawk Avenue area, but the suspect was not apprehended.

Today, police released photos of the suspect from the store security camera.

New leader at The Father’s House continues mission of supporting foster children, families

Caption Tim and Kristan MacDonald stand on the property they are renovating that was formerly Butler County Children’s Home on S. D street in Hamilton. Tim MacDonald started The Father's House with his first wife, Doreen, whose idea it was to help foster children. She later passed away and he was living elsewhere. But when MacDonald's current wife, Kristan, learned there was a need for someone to oversee the facility, she urged him to move back to Hamilton to help with that, and they did. Area foster children, who face struggles other kids don't, will benefit. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This Thanksgiving, Tim MacDonald knows he has been doubly lucky in marriage, after his first wife died. Both his wives have helped Hamilton-area foster children and their families in a big way.

MacDonald’s first wife, Doreen, sparked the idea of turning the former Butler County Children’s Home on Hamilton’s South D Street into what has become The Father’s House, a support system for foster kids and those who care for them.

The couple lived nearby in a beautiful house built in the 1930s, and Doreen “would walk by that property, and at that time it was abysmal looking,” MacDonald said. “And she said, ‘Tim, there’s something about that property.’”

Why Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is trending on Twitter today

Caption Middletown native J.D. Vance announced his bid for U.S. Senate during an event at Middletown Tube Works with over 400 people in attendance Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Hillbilly Elegy” author and candidate for Ohio Senate J.D. Vance is a nationally trending topic on Twitter today. His name was in the Top 10 of trending topics early Wednesday morning but had fallen to No. 25 before 11 a.m.

Many of the tweets were from the left, criticizing the candidate for his comments on Newsmax television network on Tuesday when he discussed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict. He said Rittenhouse, 17, “saw no one protecting the businesses, the people in his community” and he “made good decisions” when he chose to defend them.

Vance said people should see that Rittenhouse was raised by a single mother, and that folks have treated his “basic manly virtue” as “white supremacy.”

Private donations sought to fuel Edgewood Schools’ stadium upgrades, new turf

Caption Edgewood Schools’ governing board approved a $1.1 million plan this week to replace the aging synthetic turf of its sports field, running track and renovate its surrounding stadium. And the district also launched a fund-raising campaign to fuel individual donations by enlisting a local grocer’s gas station pump where a portion of each fill-up will send money to modernize the stadium and field. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

TRENTON — Edgewood Schools’ governing board approved a $1.1 million plan this week to replace the aging synthetic turf of its sports field, running track and renovate its surrounding stadium.

And the district also launched a fundraising campaign to fuel individual donations by enlisting a local grocer’s gas station pump where a portion of each fill-up will send money to modernize the stadium and field.

“If we are fortunate to reach our financial goals,” said Frank Russo, spokesman for Edgewood Schools, “we plan to provide a state-of-the-art, first-class facility to our community and students.”

Parents graduate from drug court treatment, kick habits

Caption Notes from participants in the Butler County Juvenile Court Family Treatment Drug Court Program are on display in the courtroom. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County Family Treatment Drug Court recently graduated seven parents who have kicked their habits and been reunified with their children, one dad said “it’s gratifying and terrifying at the same time.”

Juvenile Court Magistrate Pat Wilkerson held a “transition” ceremony Friday for parents who have successfully completed the program to kick their drug problems, start successful lifestyles and reunified with their kids.

David Inman was one of those graduates who now has full custody of his 8-year-old son Cayden and has been clean for about 450 days after failing residential rehab several times.

More companies sign on to Miami University’s Work Plus program

Caption Miami University's second-year Work Plus tuition work program recently doubled its participating area companies from three to six and this school year Worthington Industries, a steel processing company in Monroe, is one of the happy newcomers. Also new to the program is Miami regional freshman Carter Waye (pictured outside of Worthington's facility in Monroe), who says he can't believe his improved chances of graduating debt free through the program. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Miami University freshman Carter Waye graduated from Moeller High School earlier this year and he is already exploring — through an unusual university job program — a potential career in the steel processing industry.

But more importantly, thanks to Miami’s pioneer efforts in developing the Work Plus program, which officials describe as a “win-win-win” student, school and industry program, Waye is on track to graduate from Miami debt-free.

Few college students across America can say that and Waye appreciates both the career opportunities — and the financial benefits — of Miami’s Work Plus program.

