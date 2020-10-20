After years of planning, Fairfield Twp. veterans memorial takes important step this week

“The Fairfield Twp. Trustees have committed $50,000 to start off the fundraising campaign,” he said, adding that donations received prior to November are helpful to enable ordering the granite for the memorial’s monuments.

By law, the township can’t contribute any more to the veterans memorial.

Fairfield Twp. Trustee President Shannon Hartkemeyer said the township’s participation in the project is a “sacred duty.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, the late John Carboy, an original member of the committee and Marine veteran, will be honored.

Each of the five military service branches will be recognized by images on a laser-etched granite monument, and the branch’s flag will fly above it. The backsides of the monuments will recognize POW/MIAs, Gold Star families, other veterans from Fairfield Twp. and financial donors.

Granite benches tracing the history of wars and conflicts will line the memorial’s perimeter.

At the groundbreaking, local illustrator Gayle Cobb will take pre-orders of her book “The Sacred Gift,” and proceeds will benefit the memorial project. Donations can be made to the Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial Fund at the Fairfield Community Foundation. The foundation can be reached at 513-829-6355.