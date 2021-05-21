After 4 baby deaths, hospital system warns about unsafe sleeping conditions

Another common misconception is that the baby will choke when sleeping on the back, Dayton Children’s stated.

When a baby vomits or spits up, it can go down the wrong tube causing them to stop breathing or choke. When a baby is sleeping on their back, the trachea lies on top of the esophagus. Anything spit up must work against gravity to be aspirated into the trachea.

However, when a baby sleeps on their stomach, anything spit up will pool at the opening of the trachea, making it easier to be aspirated into the baby’s lungs.

Even babies with reflux or who regularly spit up should sleep on their backs in a crib next to the caregiver’s bed, unless recommended by a pediatrician.

Parents should avoid the use of commercial devices that are inconsistent with safe sleep recommendation – these could include positioning wedges, Boppy pillows and swings.

Community health workers will share how families can get connected with a free pack n’ play as well as other helpful resources.