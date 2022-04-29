Active weather in area this weekend

FRIDAY — Clouds are going to be a huge feature again today. And at times, you’ll see a few sprinkles. But in general, the majority of today’s forecast is dry. We’ll warm to 65 this afternoon. Rain will start to move in later this afternoon and definitely this evening. This should be a spotty, light rainfall. Thunderstorms are not expected. Between kids going to prom or just people going out this evening, keep rain in mind!

SATURDAY — This is the day where we have the best chance for rain over the weekend but it’s not a wash out nor a guaranteed chance of precipitation for all towns.