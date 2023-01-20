A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury selection starts today

May 29, 2019: The controversial bill, House Bill 6, wins passage in the House on a 53-43 vote.

July 17, 2019: HB6 clears the Senate on a 19-12 vote.

July 23, 2019: The House agrees to Senate changes. Gov. Mike DeWine signs it into law the same day. HB6 waters down renewable energy standards and includes bailouts for two energy companies.

August-October, 2019: Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, a coalition of business, consumer and environmental groups, opposes the new law and seeks to put it up for a referendum in November 2020. Supporters of HB6 spend more than $16.5 million on ads to get the bill passed and oppose the referendum. Opponents of the bill spent more than $4 million.

October 2019: Facing a fierce counter-campaign, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts fails to gather enough signatures.

Oct. 22, 2019: The law takes effect.

July 21, 2020: The FBI arrests Householder, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges, political strategist Jeff Longstreth and lobbyists Juan Cespedes and Neil Clark. Prosecutors allege the five ran a criminal enterprise that took $60 million in bribes, funneled from First Energy through the non-profit Generation Now. The money was allegedly used to position Householder as speaker and then pass and defend House Bill 6.

July 30, 2020: Householder is removed as speaker but retains his House seat. Householder, Borges, Cespedes, Clark, Longstreth and Generation Now are indicted.

Oct. 29, 2020: Longstreth and Cespedes plead guilty to racketeering, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. They will testify at the trial and be sentenced at the conclusion of the case.

Nov. 4, 2020: Householder is reelected.

Feb. 19, 2021: Generation Now pleads guilty to one count of participating in a racketeering conspiracy. The company will be sentenced after the trial.

March 15, 2021: Neil Clark commits suicide in Collier County, Florida.

June 16, 2021: Householder is removed from office by a 75-21 vote.

Feb. 1, 2022: Householder files a motion to dismiss the indictment for failure to state an offense.

Jan. 3: Senior U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black denies the motion to dismiss.

Jan. 20: Trial starts with jury selection.