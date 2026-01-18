A night of celebration, recognition and community reflection in Hamilton

That tradition continues on Jan. 30, when business leaders, community partners, and local residents will gather at the Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center for the Chamber’s 2025 Annual Meeting. Thanks to the generous support of our event sponsors, the event remains one of the organization’s most important and the business communities most anticipated evenings of the year, offering a moment to reflect on shared accomplishments, welcome new leadership and honor individuals whose contributions strengthen the fabric of the Hamilton community.

As part of the program, the Annual Meeting will include the installation of the Chamber’s new Board members and recognition of officers. Their leadership will help guide the Chamber’s strategic direction in the year ahead, ensuring continued support for local businesses and fostering new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Their willingness to serve reflects the strength of Hamilton’s business community and the shared belief that leadership matters.

A major focus of the evening will be celebrating leadership and service by recognizing two distinguished community members whose dedication and achievements exemplify the spirit of the awards they will receive. The 2025 Citizen of the Year Award honors someone whose impact reaches far beyond their professional role, someone whose service, passion, and leadership strengthen the community in lasting ways.

This year’s recipient, Tyler McCleary, is widely regarded as a model of community impact. His commitment to civic engagement and community betterment has left a meaningful mark on Hamilton, making him a truly deserving honoree.

The 2025 Small Business Person of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in operating a successful business over time. Dr. Tom Nye of Vision Source Hamilton embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels Hamilton’s economic landscape.

His dedication to his patients, his investment in the local business community, and his steady leadership have made Vision Source Hamilton a trusted and valued part of the city’s small‑business fabric.

This year’s program will also include a heartfelt tribute to the late Jody Gunderson, former director of economic development for the City of Hamilton. Jody’s years of service left an indelible mark on the community. His leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to Hamilton’s growth helped shape the city’s progress and inspired countless individuals along the way.

The tribute will offer attendees a meaningful moment to reflect on his legacy and celebrate a life dedicated to public service and community impact.

Immediately following the program, attendees are invited to continue the celebration at Annu-ALE, a special gathering designed to honor Jody in a way that reflects his humor, warmth, and unmistakable personality. This informal after party will offer space for friends, colleagues and community members to share stories, laugh together, and remember the moments that made Jody so beloved.

The celebration will take place at Municipal Brew Works and Hydraulic Bar on the first floor, providing a relaxed and spirited setting to close out the evening in true Hamilton fashion.

Make your reservation now to attend the Chamber’s Annual Meeting which is more than a ceremony, it is a tradition that moves Hamilton forward. It brings together the people and organizations who work every day to strengthen the city’s economic foundation and enhance its quality of life.

As the Chamber enters another year of service, the event serves as a reminder of the power of collaboration, leadership, and shared vision.

How to go

What: Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Where: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 N. B St., Hamilton

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 cocktails and dinner by the bite; 7 p.m. dessert and program

Register: hamilton-ohio.com/events/details/annual-meeting-1-30-26-8073

Other: “Annu-ALE After Party” at Municipal Brew Works in the same building, first floor, following the program. Chamber event is business attire.