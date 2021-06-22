9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including comedian T.J. Miller at Liberty Center

Takeover on the Square

This annual summer event makes its 2021 debut this Thursday. Kick off the weekend early with food, beer, and live music at the clock tower. Thunderstruck, a national touring AC/DC tribute band, will provide the tunes. Check it out at Square at Union Centre, 9285 Centre Point Drive, West Chester, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-777-5900 or visit www.westchesteroh.org.

Show and Tell On the Farm

This summer-long series allows you to learn about animals and other fun activities. There are frequent guest stars. This week’s theme is “Tales of Tails.” Check it out at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Rd., Trenton, on Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5835 or visit www.yourmetroparks.net.

99 Days of Summer

The Vinyl Junkies will perform the biggest hits of the 1960s and 70s. Also performing is Gary Jeffries, a Southern rock singer/songwriter who has toured with Guns N Roses and written music for HBO’s “True Blood.” All proceeds from the show go to the restoration of the Sorg Opera House, which will be open at full capacity for the show. Masks are optional. Check it out at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

The Ghost of Paul Revere

This folk trio from Portland, Maine, first gained national prominence by performing on “Conan.” They’ve released seven albums, the latest being 2020′s appropriately titled, “Good At Losing Everything.” See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost, though $30 VIP tickets are available. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

T.J. Miller

This actor/comedian is known for appearing in “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Silicon Valley,” “Office Christmas Party,” and the two “Deadpool” films. See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Friday and Saturday. Performance times are 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $32-$42. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

2021 Lebanon Gardening Tour

This tour is a stroll through the historic gardens of Lebanon. Attractions and features include the Glendower Historic Mansion, a pet cemetery, the herb and perennial garden at the train station, five private gardens, and more. Meet at the Lebanon Train Station, 198 S. Broadway St., Lebanon, on June Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 online and $20 day of the event. For more information, call 513-932-1817 or visit www.wchsmuseum.org.

Sister Hazel

This 1990s rock band is best known for their hits, “All For You” and “Change Your Mind.” They are touring in support of their tenth album, “Elements,” released last year. See them at Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com.