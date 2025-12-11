600-unit apartment, townhouse development one step closer in Monroe

The development would include 600 units, including 260 multi-unit attached apartments, 166 multiplex, 129 single-unit attached homes and 45 townhouses, according to a presentation from Tom Smith, the city’s development director.

Zach Rodenbarger, a partner with Bridge Development Group, said the planned development brings “a lot of diversity housing” to the city and it will “really complement the community.“

He said the property is zoned for 1,700 units, but the developer plans to build 600. He said 21% of the development is designed for single family.

The three-story apartment complex will offer one- and two-bedroom units, Rodenbarger said.

The complex also will have two miles of paved, walking trails, a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center, he said.

Council will hear the second reading of rezoning legislation at its next meeting, Dec. 16, one week earlier than normal due to the Christmas holiday.

Water rates increasing by 29%

As expected, city council approved legislation that raises the water rate paid by residents by 29%.

Since no other utility bill increases are anticipated in 2026, this increase for water usage and rate flat fee equates to an estimated monthly $16.09 total utility bill increase for an average fancy of four water use, according to city documents.