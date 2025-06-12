6-year-old dies after swimming accident in Butler County

Breaking: All I-75 rest areas in region to be closed for months starting July 7

A small child has died after he didn’t resurface while swimming with other children in Butler County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to a house in the 3900 block of Timber Walk Lane in Morgan Twp. for a reported drowning.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said the boy had been swimming with other children under adult supervision.

The boy’s mother said she noticed her son, who had entered the deep end of the pool with snorkeling gear, hadn’t resurfaced. She immediately went into the water and pulled him out.

Crews initiated lifesaving measures before the boy was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. Incidents involving children are the most difficult calls our deputies respond to. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

