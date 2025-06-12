6-year-old dies after swimming accident in Butler County

Explore Man indicted on charges from pipe bomb explosions

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said the boy had been swimming with other children under adult supervision.

The boy’s mother said she noticed her son, who had entered the deep end of the pool with snorkeling gear, hadn’t resurfaced. She immediately went into the water and pulled him out.

Crews initiated lifesaving measures before the boy was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. Incidents involving children are the most difficult calls our deputies respond to. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”