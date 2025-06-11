Breaking: Man indicted on charges from pipe bomb explosions

An FBI investigation lead to the arrest of a Hamilton County man on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Robert Gilb, 50, is accused of three pipe bomb explosions, including one in Morgan Twp. in Butler County. Pictured is a 2022 file photo of the entrance to the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)

Updated 16 minutes ago
A federal grand jury indicted a Hamilton County man Wednesday on federal crimes related to explosive devices.

Robert Gilb, 50, of Green Twp., allegedly detonated three improvised explosive devices, or pipe bombs, in Hamilton and Butler counties in March and April. He was arrested Tuesday by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He possessed an unregistered destructive device and transporting explosive materials, the press release says.

“This alleged activity posed a serious risk to public safety. The FBI worked closely with our law enforcement partners to neutralize this potential danger and protect the community.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Miami Twp. for a report of a loud explosion. What appeared to be a blast crater and components of an improvised explosive device were found, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Robert Gilb, 50, of Green Twp. in Hamilton County, is charged with exploding three pipe bombs following an FBI investigation. He is charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device and three counts of transporting explosive materials. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

Credit: Provided by Butler County Jail

Credit: Provided by Butler County Jail

The FBI investigation revealed there were two previous incidents in Morgan Twp. in Butler County that appeared to have had similar characteristics to the incident in Miami Twp. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to incidents March 23 and March 28.

The FBI said witnesses saw Gilb in a white BMW near the site of at least one of the locations of the explosion.

Gilb is charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device and three counts of transporting explosive materials. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

