Man indicted on charges from pipe bomb explosions

“This alleged activity posed a serious risk to public safety. The FBI worked closely with our law enforcement partners to neutralize this potential danger and protect the community.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Miami Twp. for a report of a loud explosion. What appeared to be a blast crater and components of an improvised explosive device were found, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Credit: Provided by Butler County Jail Credit: Provided by Butler County Jail

The FBI investigation revealed there were two previous incidents in Morgan Twp. in Butler County that appeared to have had similar characteristics to the incident in Miami Twp. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to incidents March 23 and March 28.

The FBI said witnesses saw Gilb in a white BMW near the site of at least one of the locations of the explosion.

Gilb is charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device and three counts of transporting explosive materials. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.