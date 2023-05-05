52 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jessica N. Short, 17 Beth Lane, Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of identity fraud.

Ethan Miller, 507 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on two counts of identity fraud, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Michael Hicks, 1500 Grosebeck Road, Apt. 410, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Anthony Wayne Cassano, 454 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Alejandro Oliva-Falcon, 128 Hancock Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Jacob D. Wheeler, 812 S. First St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of drugs.

John P. Smith, 2356 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and unlawful restraint.

Paul J. Oehler, 4095 Hussey Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and petty theft.

Zachariah James Williamson, 190 Westrook Drive, Apt. 14, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bradley Wilder, 2137 Mardell Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger French, 32 Red Bud Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tileigh Laine Holt, 601 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Desiree L. Senters, 39 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Randy M. Forman, 220 Sherman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Zachary John Blum, 157 Treeline Court, Harrison; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and violating a protection order.

Brian D. Gibson, 1205 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Joel Johnathan Singh, 11301 Village Brook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception (direct).

Brittany D. Boggs, 634 Caldwell St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kasey N. Kerg, 415 N. Hyatt St., Apt. 12, Tipp City; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tabitha J Tekuelve, 142 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy W. Back, 9065 Huffman Road, Farmersville; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander E. Turner, 338 E. State Road, Cleves; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony J. Curtis, 501 Grave St., Wilmington; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brad Mitchell Fugate, 157 Warwick Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Rhonda S. Stevens, 850 Bypass, Winchester, KY.; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Eric Rontell Williams, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Dameon M. Windsor, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Markus Bell, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Christopher George Ludwick, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, harassment with a bodily substance, and assault.

Dante Lamont Campbell, 149 E. Mitchell Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Brandon Diontaye Reddens, 4953 Bloomfield Drive, Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, and falsification.

Jules Capone Gilbert Owens, 8101 Springboro Pike, Room 210, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Justin Jesus Salinas Ramon, 715 Broadway Ave., Piqua; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Emanuel Kermitt Bohannon, 208 Fer Don Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted petty theft.

Sheldon Ray Ward, MACI; indicted on one count of theft.

Michael Jeffery Moore, 308 Vanderveer St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael Jason Eversole, 113 Third St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Valerie Anne Funderburg, 624 Barnard Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Robert Santel, 4175 Stillwell Beckett Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Charissa Marie Sanders, 4285 Ohio 350, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Dustin Randall Holly, 418 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Shakur Dytrell Allen, 3 Maple Center Road, Hilton, NY.; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated menacing.

David Wayne Leininger, LKA 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Kvaughnte Nashawn Frye, 5577 Beechmont Ave., Apt. 7, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Petricia Velcu, 8 Washington St., Foxboro; indicted on six counts of receiving stolen property, and five counts of theft from a person in a protected class.

Paul Joseph Cregory O’Kelly, 1814 Chardonnay Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Charles Scott Short, 2479 Mason Montgomery Road, Lot 208, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristen La’Rae Cantrell, 4625 Olive Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Catherine Ann Campbell, 80 Shannon Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Isaac Lee Smith, 1932 Kentucky Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft.

Jamie Napier, 4408 Bonita Drive, Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.