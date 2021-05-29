‘50th Hamilton Current’ going big with outdoor projection at the Fitton Center

“It’s like being in a virtual gallery, but you’ll be standing on the street in downtown Hamilton,” said MacKenzie-Thurley, “It’s a new way of engaging with art and artists.”

During the opening event, there will be a full DORA bar available, and Middletown-based band “The Wonderlands” will perform. The neighboring Soldiers & Sailors Monument and Historic Log Cabin will also be open that evening. The event is free.

Artworks chosen for cash awards and honorable mention awards will be installed on the ground floor in the Monument Gallery at the Fitton Center and the artwork will be on display through July 9. As an extension of the show, there will be ongoing artist features on social media.

Winning artists who will receive cash awards include Allyson Coffren of Fort Thomas, Kentucky ($500 for Best of Show) for an oil painting she describes as a “bovine self-portrait”); Sarah Daniels of Hamilton ($250 Silver Prize 2D) for a photographic self-portrait); and Kate Rowekamp of Cincinnati ($250 Silver Prize 3D) for a pair of mixed-media egg-sized characters.

In addition, 18 artists will be recognized with Honorable Mention Awards including Brian Beck, Rick Lingo, Paul Loehle, Greg Buening, Susan Carlson, Cynthia Malora-Sturdevant, Nicole Trimble, John Weller, Adam Wolter, Kent Krugh, Mark Hanavan, Roscoe Wilson, Karen Connolly, Catherine Fiorelli, Madison Rumschik, Julie Due, Neil Simak and Leslie Getz.

Access to the indoor galleries at the Fitton will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and group tours are available by contacting the Fitton Center.

Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, said the competition attracts adult visual artists residing within 60 miles of Hamilton.

“”It really extends to a lot of artist communities around us, and a lot of cities, including Cincinnati and Dayton as well as into Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana,” she said.

This is a biennial exhibition that alternates with the Fitton Center Member Show. Audiences can expect to see a variety of mediums represented, including two-dimensional pieces and sculpture. Other popular mediums include painting, photography, fiber art, ceramics, glass and mixed media.

“The Fitton Center is already getting great feedback from area artists who are excited about the opportunity to share their artwork in a big way,” Mayhugh said, “We’re looking forward to sharing these events with our creative community.”

For more information about the exhibition, go to www.fittoncenter.org. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is at 101 S. Monument Avenue in downtown Hamilton.