5 things to know about the coronvirus today: Dorms, schools and Regal cinemas

Several Miami University dorms at high alert level

More than a third of student residence halls at Miami University are at the university’s highest advisory level due to positive coronavirus tests, according to the school’s latest data. Of Miami’s 35 dormitories, 12 are listed in the highest alert level, meaning they have at least one floor with 5% or more testing positive in the last seven days, as well as statistical evidence of a virus cluster.

Public Health released a back-to-school framework

On Monday, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County suggested a framework for schools to use as they navigate a return to, or continuation of, in-person learning. The framework supports in-person classes and extracurricular activities, as long as the county has a sustained period at the orange or yellow levels of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, or if there is a sustained decline in cases. Montgomery County is currently at the red advisory level.