5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Voting, scammers and UC football

The American Athletic Conference is still moving forward with fall football

While the Mid-American Conference canceled its season and both the Big Ten and Pac 12 have postponed their football season, the American Athletic Conference, which includes the University of Cincinnati, has said that it is moving forward with a fall football season.

A county prosecutor is warning about scammers posing as contact tracers

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr., is warning people to be aware of scammers pretending to be coronavirus contact tracers. He said that a real tracer will reach out to someone to discuss their test results and if they are in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. However, a real tracer will not ask for money. “Anyone who says you need to pay is a scammer,” Heck said.