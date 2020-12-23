5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine myths, Vaccine deliveries and 10 million masks

ODH addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths and misconceptions

As vaccine shipments continue to bring more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health decided to address myths and misconceptions about them. These include answers to whether the vaccines are safe, if the vaccines will become mandatory and whether you could potentially contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Coronavirus deaths jump to 130 reported Tuesday

Ohio has reported 130 deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, far above the 21-day average and the third-highest number the state has ever recorded. In addition, daily hospitalizations rose again to more than 500 to 546, which is also far above average. Total numbers of Ohioans in the hospital, however, remained below 5,000 for the fifth day in a row.