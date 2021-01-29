5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccinations, variants and curfew violations

It is Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Springfield mayor gets vaccine
Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland got his first coronavirus vaccine, saying he wanted to receive it publicly so that residents understand it is safe. Copeland is 77, and so is qualified to be vaccinated under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
Schools prepare for vaccinations next week
Staff and personnel at 500 K-12 schools are scheduled to receive doses of coronavirus vaccine next week, as K-12 staff and Ohioans ages 70 and older become eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
Local vaccine clinics targeting underserved communities
Area health care providers are partnering with local churches to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities. However, one provider has said that groups disproportionately impacted by the virus haven’t been in the majority of those receiving the vaccine.
Dozens of bars face license suspensions or fines over curfew violations
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission this month issued liquor license suspensions or fines against 80 permit holders across the state that the commission said violated state laws and public health orders. Four of the permit holders were in the Miami Valley, and faced fines from $300-1,000 or suspensions of three to five days.
How many coronavirus variants are there?
The Associated Press reported that there are many coronavirus variants around the world, but health experts are primarily concerned with three of them, which seem to have made the virus more contagious. These have been linked to ongoing virus surges which give the virus more of a chance to mutate, the AP said.