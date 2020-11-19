5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at-home advisory, curfew and incoming vaccines

It is Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coroanvirus pandemic today.
Montgomery County asks residents to stay at home
The Montgomery County Board of Health has approved a stay-at-home advisory for the county, asking residents to stay at home as much as possible today through Dec. 17. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper added that this is an advisory, not an order, and not something the department intends to enforce.
Local law enforcement: Don’t call 911 about curfew
Several local law enforcement agencies have said they don’t want residents to call 911 over violations of Ohio’s new coronavirus curfew, which begins today. In Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said the order is a Department of Health-related order and deputies would not actively search for people not complying, while Dayton police said they expected voluntary compliance with these orders, and would only take enforcement actions if there are egregious or repeat violations.
Ohio could get vaccine as early as next month
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that Ohio could receive a coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, although it isn’t clear which vaccine the state will receive or when in December it will be available. DeWine said that the federal government hoped to get the shots out next month, with Ohio’s first shipment expected to be around 35,000 units.
Three 2021 shows postponed at the Schuster Center
Three national tours of Broadway shows have been delayed due to the coronavirus, pushing back “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Band’s Visit.” There is no word yet on whether further shows in Dayton Live’s 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series, such as “The Lion King” in May or “Dear Evan Hansen” in June have been postponed.
Dayton Metro Library to install air purifying equipment
The Dayton Metro Library is using CARES Act funding to install needlepoint bipolar ionization technology meant to improve air quality in all its branches. Library officials said the technology clears viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, and will improve air quality even once the pandemic is over.