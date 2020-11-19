X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at-home advisory, curfew and incoming vaccines

ajc.com

Local News | 47 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coroanvirus pandemic today.

Montgomery County asks residents to stay at home

The Montgomery County Board of Health has approved a stay-at-home advisory for the county, asking residents to stay at home as much as possible today through Dec. 17. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper added that this is an advisory, not an order, and not something the department intends to enforce.

ExploreMontgomery County stay-at-home advisory approved through Dec. 17
ExploreMontgomery County stay-at-home advisory: Read the full resolution

Local law enforcement: Don’t call 911 about curfew

Several local law enforcement agencies have said they don’t want residents to call 911 over violations of Ohio’s new coronavirus curfew, which begins today. In Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said the order is a Department of Health-related order and deputies would not actively search for people not complying, while Dayton police said they expected voluntary compliance with these orders, and would only take enforcement actions if there are egregious or repeat violations.

ExploreAs Ohio curfew begins, local law enforcement says don’t call 911 for violators

Ohio could get vaccine as early as next month

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that Ohio could receive a coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, although it isn’t clear which vaccine the state will receive or when in December it will be available. DeWine said that the federal government hoped to get the shots out next month, with Ohio’s first shipment expected to be around 35,000 units.

ExploreOhio could receive coronavirus vaccine as early as December, DeWine says

Three 2021 shows postponed at the Schuster Center

Three national tours of Broadway shows have been delayed due to the coronavirus, pushing back “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Band’s Visit.” There is no word yet on whether further shows in Dayton Live’s 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series, such as “The Lion King” in May or “Dear Evan Hansen” in June have been postponed.

ExplorePOSTPONED: 3 shows planned for 2021 at the Schuster pushed back

Dayton Metro Library to install air purifying equipment

The Dayton Metro Library is using CARES Act funding to install needlepoint bipolar ionization technology meant to improve air quality in all its branches. Library officials said the technology clears viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, and will improve air quality even once the pandemic is over.

ExploreDayton Metro Library to improve air quality using CARES Act funds

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.