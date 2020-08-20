5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Sports, sports, sports

Ohio released specific rules for sports competitions

Wednesday evening Ohio released a 12-page health order spelling out rules for youth, college, amateur, club and professional sports. These include having all players, coaches, trainers and officials conduct daily symptom checks before each practice or game, as well as limiting the number of people in the stands, requiring they wear masks and having household groups sit together, socially distanced from other groups.

The OHSAA director shared more details about fall sports

Ahead of the Ohio Department of Health releasing its order on sports in Ohio, Ohio High School Athletics Association Director Bob Goldring held a press conference to offer more details on how high school sports would be held this fall, such as how the association was building a tracking system to follow which teams were idled due to local health orders, a team outbreak or the need to quarantine.