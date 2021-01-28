5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Shortened curfew and double masking

Curfew shortened as hospitalizations fall

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the statewide curfew would be shortened by one hour, starting tonight. The curfew now runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. If hospitalizations fall under 3,000 for a week, the beginning of the curfew will be pushed back another hour.

Walgreens to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

Walgreens said it will offer coronavirus vaccines to patients eligible in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Eligible Ohioans 75 and older can schedule appointments online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.