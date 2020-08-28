5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High school football online and new unemployment payments

UD raised its alert level after 148 new cases confirmed

The University of Dayton announced it is raising its campus alert to Status 4 – Warning after 148 new positive coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, raising the total number of active cases to 380. The university said that undergraduate courses will continue remotely for at least the next two weeks.

Ohio is preparing to make new $300-per-week payments available

This week, Ohio was approved to receive a $717 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to let the state provide people who are unemployed due to the pandemic $300 per week on top of the state’s regular unemployment payments. However, since the program has different reporting and eligibility requirements, the state said it will take time to implement. Payments will be retroactive to the week of Aug. 1.