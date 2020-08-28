5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High school football online and new unemployment payments

It is Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
UD raised its alert level after 148 new cases confirmed
The University of Dayton announced it is raising its campus alert to Status 4 – Warning after 148 new positive coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, raising the total number of active cases to 380. The university said that undergraduate courses will continue remotely for at least the next two weeks.
Ohio is preparing to make new $300-per-week payments available
This week, Ohio was approved to receive a $717 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to let the state provide people who are unemployed due to the pandemic $300 per week on top of the state’s regular unemployment payments. However, since the program has different reporting and eligibility requirements, the state said it will take time to implement. Payments will be retroactive to the week of Aug. 1.
Many local schools will have their football games viewable online
With attendance at high school sporting events limited due to the coronavirus, various local schools will be providing ways for fans to watch their football games online via social media or other streaming services.
Schools will be required to make a coronavirus reporting system
In a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state’s K-12 schools will be required to make a coronavirus reporting system to allow parents to report cases to the district. DeWine also said that schools should then make information about positive cases publicly available, as well as notifying parents and guardians about new cases. “Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” DeWine said.
There will be free pop-up coronavirus testing Tuesday in Harrison Twp.
On Tuesday, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will be conducting a free drive-thru pop-up coronavirus testing event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 North Dixie Drive. No appointment or doctor’s note is needed to be tested.