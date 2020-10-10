5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Record cases and rules changes

It is Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Oral and nasal piercings are now allowed
A change to the public health order affecting tattoo parlors, body piercing businesses and other similar businesses now allows them to perform oral and nasal piercings. The Ohio Department of Health said that it has received reports of people trying to perform their own piercings, leading to infections and “other negative results,” so the ODH said it would be safer for piercings to be performed by licensed professions, with the right precautions.
Rules for indoor nursing home visits released
The Ohio Department of Health has also released a revised set of rules allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations beginning on Monday. Requirements include a limit of two visitors per resident for 30 minutes, with facilities keeping a log of visitor information.
Miami County Public Health reported a “huge increase” in cases
Miami County health officials said they are concerned by a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the county. Meanwhile, the health department is receiving a large number of complaints form the public about businesses that are not abiding by state health guidelines or are turning a blind eye to customers not wearing masks or social distancing.
Ohio set a record for new reported cases in a day
Ohio reported 1,840 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest number of daily cases in the state since the pandemic started. The previous high was on July 30, when 1,733 new cases were reported. In addition, 101 people were admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus, and 11 people died due to the disease.
DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks and avoid gatherings
As news that Ohio set a record high for coronavirus cases reported in one day, Gov. Mike DeWine made an impromptu visit to Dayton to plead with Ohioans to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings, warning that not doing so might lead to businesses and schools closing. The governor visited Youngstown, Toledo and Lima earlier in the day to make similar pleas, as Western Ohio and the Youngstown area have seen especially high case numbers recently.