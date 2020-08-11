5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Possible new federal benefits and back-to-school planning

It is Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohioans may receive $300 per week in federal unemployment assistance
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state agreed to a White House plan that would give Ohio unemployment claimants $300 in federal assistance, along with regular state benefits. If it goes forward, the new benefit may not take effect until later this month as Ohio seeks guidance to implement it. However, there are still questions of whether the White House even has the authority to offer the funds in the first place.
Casinos saw record July after pandemic closing
After a multi-month closure due to the coronavirus, Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported record revenues for July. The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported a record total of $86 million in revenue from gaming for the month, the highest monthly total since all four properties became operational.
The Ohio Department of Education made a map of how schools are starting classes
The Ohio Department of Education has released a preliminary map of the state’s public school districts, showing how they plan to start the school year – many offering full in-person classes five days a week, some offering a hybrid model, and a smaller number near large cities fully online.
More details on back to school to come today
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would give an update on plans to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference this afternoon with officials from Dayton Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital also scheduled to be present.
School officials optimistic after OHSAA decision to shorten season
Athletic directors have expressed optimism that Ohio would allow contact sports to compete this fall after the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to shorten the 2020 football season to six regular-season games. Lakota West Athletic Director Scott Kaufman said that the governor’s office came to OHSAA and suggested the season finish before Thanksgiving. He said the hope is that the state’s decision would come by Tuesday.