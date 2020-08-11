5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Possible new federal benefits and back-to-school planning

Ohioans may receive $300 per week in federal unemployment assistance

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state agreed to a White House plan that would give Ohio unemployment claimants $300 in federal assistance, along with regular state benefits. If it goes forward, the new benefit may not take effect until later this month as Ohio seeks guidance to implement it. However, there are still questions of whether the White House even has the authority to offer the funds in the first place.

Casinos saw record July after pandemic closing

After a multi-month closure due to the coronavirus, Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported record revenues for July. The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported a record total of $86 million in revenue from gaming for the month, the highest monthly total since all four properties became operational.