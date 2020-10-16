5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio shows record new cases for third day in a week

Ohio breaks record for most cases reported in a day for a third time

For the second day in a row, Ohio has broken records for the number of new reported cases of coronavirus in one day, hitting 2,178 cases on Thursday after getting reports of 2,039 cases on Wednesday. In addition, 5.4% of coronavirus tests are coming back positive, twice the rate Ohio had in late September. Public health officials are blaming the increased spread on social gatherings like weddings, funerals and bonfires, as well as people becoming complacent about mask orders.

Huber Heights mayor diagnosed with coronavirus

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore shared Thursday on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being tested Tuesday morning. He said that “the symptoms came upon me hard and fast early Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.,” and found out Wednesday that he was positive for the coronavirus.