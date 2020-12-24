X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccines arrive in area

Dr. Hemant Shah, a Kettering Health Network critical care physician, was the first in the KHN system to receive the first of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Contributed
Credit: Kettering Health Network

By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Kettering Health Network receives first batch of vaccines

Kettering Health Network received its first set of Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and began vaccinating staff at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center. Kettering Health is the latest hospital network to get the vaccine after Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital received doses on Tuesday, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received doses on Monday.

School staff, seniors next groups to get vaccine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the next groups to receive the coronavirus would be Ohioans 65 and older, people who work in schools and those with severe inherited or developmental disorders. The governor added that the state is still working on the logistics of how the vaccines will be distributed.

Miami men’s basketball pauses team activities due to coronavirus

Miami University men’s basketball announced that the men’s basketball team has postponed upcoming games due to coronavirus, to resume some time after the New Year. The team’s games against Defiance and Bellarmine are listed as canceled.

Springfield firefighter gets vaccine during press conference

A Springfield firefighter received the coronavirus vaccine during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press briefing on Wednesday from the former JC Penny store at the Upper Valley Mall. The Clark County commissioners used CARES Act funding for a temporary space at the mall to allow the distribution of the COVD-19 vaccine for local first responders.

ZIP code in Butler County continues to lead state in coronavirus cases

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the prior two weeks. The area reported 542 cases in the past two weeks. Four other Butler County ZIP codes were all in the top 28 in the state as well.

