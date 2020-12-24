5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccines arrive in area

Kettering Health Network receives first batch of vaccines

Kettering Health Network received its first set of Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and began vaccinating staff at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center. Kettering Health is the latest hospital network to get the vaccine after Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital received doses on Tuesday, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received doses on Monday.

School staff, seniors next groups to get vaccine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the next groups to receive the coronavirus would be Ohioans 65 and older, people who work in schools and those with severe inherited or developmental disorders. The governor added that the state is still working on the logistics of how the vaccines will be distributed.