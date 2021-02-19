5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Limited vaccines and the power of the mask

School coronavirus cases appear to fall again

The number of coronavirus cases reported by schools in the Dayton area and across Ohio appear to have dropped again, but there are problems with the data.

DeWine: Masks key to Ohio proms, graduations, spring events

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the “power of the mask” while the state works to distribute vaccines, while Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff warned not to declare victory over he coronavirus too soon.