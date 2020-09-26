5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Eviction protection and the MAC is back

Ohio’s new coronavirus cases on Friday passed the 1,000-case point once more

After nearly a week of Ohio’s daily reported coronavirus cases coming in as fewer than 1,000 per day, on Friday the state once again had more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, with a total of 1,150 cases. The state has seen 148,894 total reported cases and 4,734 deaths during the pandemic, 19 of which were in the last 24 hours.

The MAC has voted to reinstate the fall football season

The Mid-American Conference, which includes the Miami RedHawks, has announced that on Friday afternoon its school presidents voted to reinstate the fall football season, on the recommendation of its medical advisory board. A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4, and conclude Dec. 18 or 19 with a championship game, which a full schedule to be released at a later date.