5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Eviction protection and the MAC is back

It is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio’s new coronavirus cases on Friday passed the 1,000-case point once more
After nearly a week of Ohio’s daily reported coronavirus cases coming in as fewer than 1,000 per day, on Friday the state once again had more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, with a total of 1,150 cases. The state has seen 148,894 total reported cases and 4,734 deaths during the pandemic, 19 of which were in the last 24 hours.
The MAC has voted to reinstate the fall football season
The Mid-American Conference, which includes the Miami RedHawks, has announced that on Friday afternoon its school presidents voted to reinstate the fall football season, on the recommendation of its medical advisory board. A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4, and conclude Dec. 18 or 19 with a championship game, which a full schedule to be released at a later date.
Eviction protection and assistance is available, with some work required
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide order this month banning landlords from evicting tenants who meet certain conditions. The order requires tenants fill out and send a declaration form to their landlords, under penalty of perjury, saying that they qualify for eviction protection. The conditions that tenants have to meet to qualify include, among multiple others, being unable to pay rent because they were laid off, incurred large medical expenses, or lost a substantial portion of wages.
Hamilton Schools changed its mind, will hold normal classes
One of Butler County’s largest school districts, Hamilton Schools, has announced that it will switch away from a hybrid school schedule and back to traditional in-person classes five days per week. The schools are currently on a system where students are only attending in-person classes two days per week.
Middletown schools will try a third time to hold a graduation ceremony
Middletown High School is once again attempting to hold a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, with the twice-canceled event now scheduled for Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. outside Barnitz Stadium, rain or shine. The ceremony was previously planned, then canceled in May, and then again in July.