5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus numbers rising in Ohio

It is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Fairborn Schools out of football playoffs due to outbreak
A coronavirus outbreak among Fairborn High School football players is making all high school students learn remotely today, as well as forcing the football team to drop out of state playoffs. Superintendent Gene Lolli also said the cases could have further impacts on in-person classes, and the district will determine later today if the high school will continue to be remote next week.
Ohio’s coronavirus numbers climbing
In a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is deeply concerned by Ohio’s latest coronavirus data, as the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive climbed to 3.9% and now 96% of Ohioans live in counties with elevated spread of the virus. DeWine said that outbreaks have been connected to weddings, funerals, sports, after-school activities, backyard barbeques and other events.
Dayton Holiday Festival moves to virtual lighting and drive-thru parade
Traditionally, the Dayton Holiday Festival involved a huge gathering of festival-goers downtown to watch a tree lighting and parade. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, this year the festival will instead begin with a televised, 30-minute broadcast of the Grande Illumination tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 27, with a drive-thru parade to follow the next night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Dayton.
School coronavirus cases continue to creep upward
Data from the Ohio Department of Health is showing that coronavirus cases in the state’s local schools are continuing to creep upwards, although some issues with reporting and a backlog of work at Public Health has made week-over-week comparisons difficult.
Ohio travel advisory updated to cover seven states
Ohio has updated its travel advisory map, warning Ohioans against visiting Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, each of which has a seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher. Anyone traveling from these states should quarantine for 14 days, and call a healthcare provider if a fever or other coronavirus symptoms develop.