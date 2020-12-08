5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus cases and mask giveaways

It is Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Coronavirus exploded in November
The coronavirus pandemic exploded in November, with more than 4 million new cases across the country, 200,000 of which were in Ohio. Public health officials said why this is happening, including an expected flare-up due to the winter months, reopening of schools and infections spreading among families and friend groups through small gatherings.
Clark County to host two mask distribution events this week
The Clark County Emergency Management Agency will host two free mask distribution events this week. The first will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield. The second will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the former Kroger parking lot at 1822 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.
Curfew extended after more than 7,000 have died in Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the statewide curfew after 63 new deaths connected to the coronavirus pushed the total for the state to 7,022 deaths reported in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic. The curfew was set to expire this Thursday, but the governor did not provide details on any new public health orders.
Ohio sees record numbers of new businesses this year despite pandemic
Ohio Secretary of State Frank La Rose reported that record numbers of new business filings were submitted this year despite the coronavirus. This year LaRose’s office received 145,157 filings for new businesses and nonprofits through October, which is up from 130,621 filings turned in for all of 2019.
Oakwood cancels its winter sports
Oakwood school officials announced that they will pause all winter sports f for both high schools and junior high schools. The schools said that despite a successful year Oakwood Athletics had seen the number of student athletes unable to attend in-person instruction.