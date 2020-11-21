5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case records, closings and Santa Claus

Clark County issues its own stay-at-home advisory

After an update to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System this week kept Clark County at level 3 and put Montgomery County on watch to move to level 4, the Clark County Board of Health issued its own 28-day stay-at-home advisory, to take effect on Sunday. The advisory asks residents to only leave home for essential activities like work, school, food and seeking medical care.

Soaring cases lead to several closings

As cases continue to record heights and local health departments issue stay-at-home advisories, organizations and businesses announced closings. Basil’s on Market announced it will close until the spring, while the Dayton Metro Library announced it will close two more days next week. The Oakwood Library said it will close its building though contactless services will continue, and the Downtown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights has been canceled entirely.