5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Broken records and utility bills

Area hospitals reporting highest numbers of coronavirus patients yet

Hospitals in southwest Ohio are reporting their highest numbers of coronavirus patients yet as we stand at the start of flu season. Health care officials said that there hasn’t been an equal rise in ventilator and ICU patients with COVID-19, but ventilator usage may rise soon since it can take a while for people to get sick enough to need one.

Coronavirus cases also rising at Wright-Patt Air Force Base

As Ohio is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base also reported a similar growth of COVID-19 cases. However, the base commander said that the base is prepared for the rise in cases, and was moving forward with plans to gradually return its workforce to full capacity.