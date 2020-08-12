5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Big Ten postpones season, Rose Music Center postpones concerts

It is Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and these are 5 things to know about the coronavirus today.
Greater Dayton RTA offered free bus passes for people on unemployment
The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free monthly bus passes to anyone receiving unemployment benefits as part of a partnership with the Montgomery County Workforce Development Department. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits can qualify for a free monthly pass using Tapp Pay, the RTA’s mobile fare system.
More young adults and children are testing positive for coronavirus
Ohio has released new data that showed more young adults and children testing positive for coronavirus. In particular, people aged 20-29 made up 19.4% of reported cases in August, making them the largest group for new cases for three months in a row. New cases of people aged 0-19, while not one of the highest groups, has been steadily growing with each month.
The Big Ten pushed back all fall sports
The Big Ten announced that it is postponing all regular season contests and tournaments for fall sports due to ongoing health and safety concerns. The conference also said it would continue to weigh options regarding the fall sports, including the possibility of pushing the competition back to the spring. It has not yet decided what to do about winter and spring sports.
The Rose Music Center pushed back all its remaining events one year
The city of Huber Heights has announced that the rest of the concerts to be held at the Rose Music Center have been moved to 2021. The city stressed that the 30 remaining concerts had not been canceled, only moved to next year. Tickets bought for a show will automatically be valid for its new date, unless the ticket holder wants a refund.
Three Miami Valley counties have the highest rate of cases per population
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released fresh data ranking Ohio’s counties in terms of the number of cases in the last two weeks per 100,000 people, and Mercer, Champaign and Darke counties occupied the top three spots.