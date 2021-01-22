5 things to know about the coronavirus: Curfew extensions and vaccine registration

It is Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio extends coronavirus curfew
Ohio will extend a statewide curfew scheduled to end on Saturday, although it isn’t clear how long the extension will last or whether the hours of the curfew will be changed. Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state was still at a high level of coronavirus cases, and that as well as a new coronavirus variant being found in Ohio is why the curfew was extended.
Ohio to buy two million rapid coronavirus tests
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state would use CARES Act funds to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus antigen tests, which produce results in minutes. The tests would allow local health departments to more quickly tests those in a coronavirus hotspot and contact trace in the same day.
Rite Aid opens more free test sites in Dayton, Harrison Township
Rite Aid announced it is opening 60 new no-charge coronavirus testing sites today, including one in Dayton and two in Harrison Township. Another Rite Aid location on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp. already is offering the no-charge testing.
Clark, Montgomery counties open vaccine registration for next round
Both Clark and Montgomery counties said they would open registration for Ohioans 75 and older. The Clark County Combined Health District said it would also schedule appointments for those with a development or intellection disability, or with one of a list of diseases or conditions.
Local schools report cases below 2020 peak, but still high
The number of coronavirus cases reported by local schools last week was not as high as a surge in cases late November and early December, but cases remain high. It is also unclear whether the Ohio Department of Health’s data actually shows a drop in cases, or whether the drop is due to schools still on remote learning last week due to holiday breaks.