5 things to know about the coroanvirus today: College sports canceled, High school to be announced

Horizon League cancels competitions for the fall sports season

The Horizon League, which includes Wright State University, has announced it is canceling competitions for the fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league had previously postponed the start of fall sports until Oct. 1. This affects sports that compete in fall championships, such as cross country, soccer and volleyball.

Explore Horizon League cancels fall sports season

Public health officials are distributing free masks today in Dayton

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will distribute free cloth face masks to those in need at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 North Gettysburg Avenue, from 1-4 p.m. Face masks will be given one per person while supplies last.