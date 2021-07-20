5 things to do to celebrate the arts in Greater Cincinnati this summer

Union Centre Food Truck Rally

The rally will return to West Chester on Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 gourmet food trucks, entertainment and much more. It will feature an array of items, including barbecue, wings, burgers, desserts and more. There will also be heart-healthy, gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Items are typically made to order. Admission to the event is free. Food and beverage items are available for purchase.

2021 Photography & Digital Art Competition and Exhibition at MAC

The competition will open with a preview event on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the exhibition will run through Aug. 26. Works in this year’s competition were submitted in seven categories including Objects in Motion, People, Natural Things, Digital Artistry, Architectural, Landscapes and Still Life. All categories may include color, toned or black and white images. The exhibition will feature the work of amateur and professional photographers and digital artists, drawing a wide variety of works from talented artists in the Dayton-Cincinnati region. The show is free and open to the public.

“The Takeover on The Square”

West Chester’s Thursday night summer concert series “The Takeover on The Square,” will feature weekly concerts through September The Aug. line-up includes Don’t Tell Steve on Aug. 5; Swagg on Aug. 12; The Whammies on Aug. 19 and Zach Attack on Aug. 26. Concerts will be held outdoors on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “The Takeover” features free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks and beverages from local craft breweries, DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company as well as from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing.