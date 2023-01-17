5 things to do this winter season in Butler County

“One benefit of the winter market is that you get to look inside Muhlhauser Barn, which allows you take a peek at the history in West Chester,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp.

During the winter, the West Chester Market will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at the Muhlhauser Barn. Dates include Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, Mar. 4 and Mar. 18.

The West Chester Market is a producer-only market – so everything is grown locally, made or baked within 100 miles of West Chester. Vendors include crafters, woodworkers and jewelry makers to artists, bakers and more. Ten to 15 vendors participate during the winter months.

Muhlhauser Barn is located at 8558 Beckett Road in West Chester Twp. For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at westchesteroh.org.

Go for a Saturday hike at Harbin Park

Although it’s winter, there is still a lot to see and experience at the local parks during a hike this season. On Jan. 21, community members can head to Harbin Park from 10:30 a.m. to noon for “Let’s Go Hiking.” Admission is free, but registration is requested. Harbin Park is located at 1300 Hunter Road in Fairfield. Participants will meet at the Overlook Shelter.

Presented by MetroParks of Butler County, the theme is “Wintertime Wander.”

Also, mark your calendars for the Feb. 18 hike, “Tracks, Scats, and Signs,” where participants will discover which animals have been trekking through the park during the colder months. Register by visiting yourmetroparks.net, or by calling (513) 867-5348. Pre-registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

Complete a Donut Trail Passport and get a free T-shirt

Get together with your friends and family and head out to a stop, or two on the Butler County Donut Trail. Participants can prepare for the trail by downloading a map and an official passport. Once guests complete all of the donut shop stops, they can redeem a passport and be rewarded with an official Donut Trail T-shirt.

Passports may be redeemed at the Butler County Visitors Bureau (during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) When the office is not open, there is a drop box in the lobby of the Visitors Bureau and people can put their passports into that box, the Visitors Bureau collects them, and the staff will mail out a T-shirt. The third option is participants can mail in their completed passport to the Visitors Bureau and in return, they will receive a T-shirt in the mail.

The Butler County Donut Trail has become a major part of Butler County’s culinary experience. Each donut shop features their own specialties, such as the “Ugly” from Central Pastry Shop or a “Raspberry Cheesecake” donut from The Donut Spot. Jupiter Coffee & Donuts offers their signature “Miami Maple Merger” donut and Kelly’s Bakery features a “S’mores” donut, just to name a few.

Another great resource is the Donut Trail concierge’s line. Patrons can call (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the number one tip, is to always get an early start, the shops often sell out. For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to BCDonutTrail.com.

Music trivia lover’s to gather at Swine City Brewing Company

Those who love music, trivia nights and hanging out with friends can grab a few hand-crafted brews at Swine City Brewing Company on select Thursday nights. Swine City Brewing Company has partnered with Team Tune Trivia to present the music trivia nights (like Bingo with music), which are offered every second Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 8.

The themed, music trivia nights are ideal for guests of all ages. Participants will have a chance to win gift cards. Swine City Brewing Company is located at 4614 Industry Drive in Fairfield. Visit www.swinecitybrewing.com for details.

Grab your boots, a cowboy hat and get ready for a fun night of line dancing at Lori’s Roadhouse

Every Tuesday night through May, Lori’s Roadhouse will offer free line dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Beginner lessons will be offered from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and experienced lessons will run from 8 to 9 p.m. From 9 p.m. to close, there will be open dance. No cover.

Lori’s Roadhouse continues to stand out in the community as one of the popular places to have dinner, enjoy beverages and see live entertainment. The 24,000-square-foot establishment attracts guests and concert attendees from all over the Tri-state. Now, locals can learn some line dancing at Lori’s Roadhouse.

Lori’s Roadhouse recently introduced several new menu items, including an amazing Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Other featured menu items include 50 Cent Wings on Thursdays as well as a new Gourmet Jumbo Wing, which have both been popular. Customers also love the Loaded Mac & Cheese. Plus, there are vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

Lori’s Roadhouse features live music every weekend, on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also brings in a lot of nationally recognized artists for concerts.

Food and drink specials are available during Happy Hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B in West Chester Twp. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to lrhlive.com.