5 things to do in Greater Cincinnati in September

Take in a concert at RiversEdge

With socially distancing measures and safety protocols in place, RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton’s line-up of upcoming concerts will include Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue with LowDown Brass Band on Thursday, August 27; Material Girl & The Flame Monster (Madonna & Lady Gaga Tribute) on Friday, September 4 and Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd on Saturday, September 19. Due to social distancing requirements, tickets must be purchased for each concert. And, with each ticket purchased, guests will receive a complimentary RiversEdge logo mask, upon entry to the venue. On-sale dates and ticket costs vary. Check out all of the concert dates, set times, ticket prices and other details for each concert at www.riversedgelive.com or at www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge. This is the ninth year for the RiversEdge concert series in Hamilton. RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park is located at 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton.

Explore the Arts at Pyramid Hill’s Art & Music Festival

For one weekend only, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will host an Art & Music Festival on Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost per carload is $10. “The Art & Music Festival will combine the Brews Blues & BBQ event and our Art Fair,” said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director at Pyramid Hill. The Art & Music Festival will include live music, family friendly activities, crafts, and games for children of all ages, and food trucks. More than 70 artists are expected to participate, and the event will offer a variety of handmade art. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, (Ohio 128) in Hamilton. For more information, go to www.pyramidhill.org. Park memberships are available for purchase.

Fun Takes Flight at Urban Air Adventure Park

Ideal or kids, teens, and even adults, Urban Air Adventure Park in Hamilton promises fun for everyone in the family, from toddlers to grandparents. Urban Air Adventure Park is much more than a trampoline park. With over 13 main attractions, including rope courses, Go-Karts, in-door skydiving, zip-lining, trampoline dodgeball, climbing walls, laser tag, mini-golf, there’s plenty to explore. Plus, there is designated kid’s area for children ages 7 and under, and a café on site. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.