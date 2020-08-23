5 things to do in Greater Cincinnati in September

Celebrate September with a these not-to-miss family-friendly experiences, concerts, and other fun activities. Here are a few things to check out from across the region.
Discover a Water Adventure at Wake Nation
At Wake Nation in Fairfield, a family-friendly water facility with multiple attractions, guests can experience wakeboarding, knee boarding and water skiing...and much more. There are instructors on site for beginners as well as plenty of thrilling adventures for Wake Nation veterans. The park’s cable system is suspended 30-ft. over a ten-acre lake and participants don’t need to worry about bringing their own equipment. Wake Nation’s back to school season runs from Monday, August 17 through Sunday, September 20. For more information, including the park’s operating calendar, features and hours, go to www.wakenation.com.
Experience the Butler County Donut Trail
The Butler County Visitors Bureau has welcomed a new shop to the popular Butler County Donut Trail. The Donut Dude located in Liberty Township is now the newest Donut Trail location, bringing the total to 13 shops or a baker’s dozen. Featuring specialty donuts like a Jalapeno-Cheddar Fritter and cereal-inspired flavors as well as traditional varieties, The Donut Dude has already become a popular stop. “Donut Trail visitors are fun-loving folks, and they enjoy donuts immensely. Smiles grow bigger when people enter our shop and it’s a special feeling when you are the ones who are responsible for those smiles,” said Glen Huey, owner of The Donut Dude. To bring even more fun to the experience, The Butler County Donut Trail has also added a “Donut Concierge” and the “Extra Sweet Savings Pass.” The Butler County Visitors Bureau launched the Donut Trail in January of 2016. Since its inception, over 25,000 people from all 50 states and 23 countries have completed the Donut Trail. For more details, go to www.BCDonutTrail.com.
Take in a concert at RiversEdge
With socially distancing measures and safety protocols in place, RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton’s line-up of upcoming concerts will include Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue with LowDown Brass Band on Thursday, August 27; Material Girl & The Flame Monster (Madonna & Lady Gaga Tribute) on Friday, September 4 and Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd on Saturday, September 19. Due to social distancing requirements, tickets must be purchased for each concert. And, with each ticket purchased, guests will receive a complimentary RiversEdge logo mask, upon entry to the venue. On-sale dates and ticket costs vary. Check out all of the concert dates, set times, ticket prices and other details for each concert at www.riversedgelive.com or at www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge. This is the ninth year for the RiversEdge concert series in Hamilton. RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park is located at 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton.
Explore the Arts at Pyramid Hill’s Art & Music Festival
For one weekend only, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will host an Art & Music Festival on Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost per carload is $10. “The Art & Music Festival will combine the Brews Blues & BBQ event and our Art Fair,” said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director at Pyramid Hill. The Art & Music Festival will include live music, family friendly activities, crafts, and games for children of all ages, and food trucks. More than 70 artists are expected to participate, and the event will offer a variety of handmade art. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, (Ohio 128) in Hamilton. For more information, go to www.pyramidhill.org. Park memberships are available for purchase.
Fun Takes Flight at Urban Air Adventure Park
Ideal or kids, teens, and even adults, Urban Air Adventure Park in Hamilton promises fun for everyone in the family, from toddlers to grandparents. Urban Air Adventure Park is much more than a trampoline park. With over 13 main attractions, including rope courses, Go-Karts, in-door skydiving, zip-lining, trampoline dodgeball, climbing walls, laser tag, mini-golf, there’s plenty to explore. Plus, there is designated kid’s area for children ages 7 and under, and a café on site. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.