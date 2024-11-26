5 questions with Fenwick High School’s first president

He began his career as the public relations and marketing director at Mercy Hospital Anderson and has since held various positions, including corporate director of foundation relations at Catholic Healthcare Partners, director of development at the University of Cincinnati Foundation, director of development at Archbishop Moeller High School; CEO of the TKE Educational Foundation, and, most recently, vice president of philanthropy at HealthSource of Ohio.

Strathmann, 59, lives in Loveland and he and his wife of 29 years, Jeanne, and they have two daughters, Lauren, 26, and Lindsey, 24.

As his first day on the job approaches, the Journal-News recently asked him five questions.

QUESTION: You have worked in several leadership positions. What attracted you to Fenwick?

A: Fenwick’s commitment to providing students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for success in the 21st century, while honoring the rich traditions of Catholic education, is what really appealed to me. I’m excited about the opportunities to innovate, ensuring that Fenwick offers a forward-thinking curriculum and a nurturing environment for all students.

Fenwick is uniquely positioned to create a legacy of leadership and service, and I am honored to be part of this journey in shaping a school that will impact generations to come.

QUESTION: You’re the first president of Fenwick High School. What do you see as your role? How will you work with other school officials?

A: As the first president of Fenwick, my primary responsibility is to help build a strong foundation for the school, ensuring that we stay true to our values while creating an environment where students can thrive academically and spiritually. I see myself as a collaborator, working with our faculty, staff, parents, and students to foster a supportive, inclusive community. I also play a key role in securing the resources needed to ensure the school’s growth and sustainability, making sure that Fenwick remains a place where future generations of students can find both academic excellence and spiritual fulfillment.

I will work closely with the principal, administrators, and faculty to build a shared vision for the school’s future. Open communication and transparency will be essential to our success, and I plan to meet regularly with other school officials to ensure we are all aligned in our goals. I believe in empowering others to take leadership in their respective areas, and I will provide support and guidance to help them succeed. Together, we will create a cohesive, dynamic team that works toward Fenwick’s mission of academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service.

QUESTION: How do you think your success will be judged?

A: My success will be judged on several key factors. First, academic excellence — ensuring that our students are well-prepared for higher education and beyond. Equally important is the spiritual growth of our students, as Fenwick is committed to developing young people who are grounded in faith and service. Additionally, the strength of our school community and culture will be a key indicator of success. A positive, inclusive, and collaborative environment will help foster the kind of environment we want for our students. Financial sustainability is also critical; ensuring Fenwick has the resources to grow and thrive will be essential. Finally, the success of our students — both during their time at Fenwick and after they graduate — will be the ultimate measure of our success.

QUESTION: There is a lot of competition for Catholic students in SW Ohio. What separates Fenwick from similar schools in the area?

A: Fenwick has a proud history dating back to 1952, and what truly separates us from other schools is the way we honor that legacy while looking ahead to the future. Our strong commitment to Catholic values has always been at the core of who we are, and that remains a cornerstone of our educational mission. What sets Fenwick apart is our ability to combine academic excellence with spiritual growth, preparing students for success not just in the classroom, but in their personal lives and careers. My role is to build upon the foundation of excellence and service that has been established over the years. I am committed to ensuring that Fenwick continues to be a place where students thrive in both their academic and spiritual journeys, while also leading the school into a future of continued growth and innovation.

QUESTION: What message do you want to deliver to Fenwick parents and students and those considering enrolling at Fenwick?

A: My message to Fenwick parents, students, and prospective students is one of commitment, partnership, and excitement for the future. To our current families, I want you to know that we will continue to uphold the academic excellence and spiritual formation that Fenwick has always provided. For prospective students, Fenwick offers more than just an education — it’s a place where you will grow as a person, a leader, and a person of faith. Our focus is on nurturing the whole student— academically, spiritually, and socially. And to all families, I invite you to be an active part of our community. Together, we can create an environment that sets our students up for success now and in the future.