Here’s how 5 experts say women can reduce impact of leaving the workforce during pandemic

Sharon Reetz, of Monroe, made the decision to quit her job and stay at home with her son, Esteban, 3, and start her own business. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Sharon Reetz, of Monroe, made the decision to quit her job and stay at home with her son, Esteban, 3, and start her own business. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Experts say women who temporarily leave the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic need to keep their skills up-to-date and use their time off to take classes so they can be ready for the work world when they return.

Women are leaving the labor force in greater numbers then men, highlighting the challenge working mothers face in finding affordable, quality child care as well as disparities in pay and the need for employers to be more family friendly.

Explore‘I couldn’t find the balance.’ Impact of women leaving workforce will ripple through economy

Leaving a job can impact a woman’s career advancement and pay when she chooses to return to the workforce. Here are some tips from experts on how to lessen that impact.

Here are some tips from experts on how to lessen that impact.

Ann Riegle Crichton, executive director Women in Business Networking at Better Business Bureau Dayton and Miami Valley
Ann Riegle Crichton, executive director Women in Business Networking at Better Business Bureau Dayton and Miami Valley

Ann Riegle Crichton, executive director of Women in Business Networking at the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and Miami Valley

“Continue to focus on your skills. Keep yourself fresh, in tune, in touch with what’s happening in your industry and your work. So when the opportunity presents itself for you to get right back out, that you are ready to do that,” Crichton said.

Melissa Cutcher, executive director Technology First
Melissa Cutcher, executive director Technology First

Melissa Cutcher, executive director of Technology First

“The IT (information technology) Industry has a 2% unemployment rate with over 20,000 open positions in Ohio. There is a very large gap between available talent and open positions. This is a great time for women to move into IT careers.”

Chad Bridgman, director of work-based learning at Sinclair Community College
Chad Bridgman, director of work-based learning at Sinclair Community College

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Chad Bridgman, director of work-based learning at Sinclair Community College

“The goal for anyone losing a job is to stay connected to the workforce and consider additional education. This may also be an opportunity to pivot away from work they felt stuck in to one that brings purpose and meaning. "

Ohio Lt. Jon Husted in a file photo taken at Sinclair Community College. LYNN HULSEY/Staff
Ohio Lt. Jon Husted in a file photo taken at Sinclair Community College. LYNN HULSEY/Staff

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

“Our Individual Microcredential Assistance Program and TechCred initiatives have been about workforce training. You can get these in-demand credentials so that when the economy picks up again there are opportunities for you to take advantage of.”

Liz Shuler, secretary-treasurer of AFL-CIO
Liz Shuler, secretary-treasurer of AFL-CIO

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Liz Shuler, secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO.

“Take advantage of training opportunities at night while the kids are in bed. Online learning is perfect for the pandemic. There are so many resources that people shouldn’t feel alone.”

